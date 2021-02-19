Cambodian, Indian Top Diplomats Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn held yesterday evening a phone conversation with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

According to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC) AKP received this morning, both sides discussed the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the joint efforts in fighting COVID-19.

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister admired India’s efforts regarding the successful development of two COVID-19 vaccines and appreciated India’s international humanitarian gesture for providing donation and supply millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to several countries.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn extended his sincere thanks to the Government of India for approving supply of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Cambodia through the Serum Institute of India on the contract basis despite innumerable competing requests from partner countries and domestic demands. He informed his Indian counterpart that Cambodia requested to purchase 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 1 million doses in the first phase. He also underlined that Samdech Techo Prime Minister decided to purchase COVID-19 vaccine from India because the two countries have enjoyed history of closed relations and Cambodian people trust Indian medical care and health services which are affordable and efficient.

In response, H.E. Jaishankar informed that currently, India has faced a high demand for COVID-19 vaccine, both domestically and externally. Furthermore, he stressed that because of Samdech Techo Prime Minister’s request letter addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that India regards Samdech Techo as an outstanding figure and respectful leader, thus H.E. Jaishankar will report the Cambodia’s request to purchase 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to H.E. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged to do his best to assist Cambodia to meet her demand.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press