Cambodian Journalists Join a Training Course in Thailand



Phnom Penh: Thirteen Cambodian journalists and media officials have joined a training for the “Media for One Health” project in Thailand. The training on “Mobile Journalism for Field Reporting” took place in Bangkok from Jan. 20 to 25, with the participation of 25 journalists from Cambodia and the Philippines.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the training course aimed to capacitate journalists to shoot videos and report news via mobile phone. The “Mobile Journalism for Field Reporting” training focused on MOJO, Storytelling and Editing, Advanced Techniques, and Publishing.

