Cambodian King Flew To Beijing For Regular Medical Checkup

Cambodian King, Norodom Sihamoni, along with his mother, former Queen, Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, left here today for Beijing for a routine medical checkup and treatment.

At the Phnom Penh International Airport, the royal family was seen off by Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia, Wang Wentian, as well as, other dignitaries.

In a royal message to the compatriots, Sihamoni, 69, said, his trip to Beijing was to have a medical checkup and treatment.

“During my absence, Samdech Say Chhum, President of the Senate, will assume the title of the acting Head of State of the Kingdom of Cambodia,” he said.

The king has his health checked up by Chinese doctors twice a year. His last medical checkup trip was made in Mar, this year.

Source: NAM News Network