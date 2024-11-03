Cambodian Labor Minister Seeks Expanded Job Quotas in South Korea.



Singapore: Cambodia has formally requested South Korea to expand job quotas and opportunities for its skilled workers, aiming to enable these workers to contribute to Cambodia’s development upon their return. This appeal was made by H.E. HENG Sour, Cambodian Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, during a bilateral meeting with H.E. KIM Min Seok, South Korea’s Vice Minister of Employment and Labour. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 28th ASEAN Labour Ministers’ Meeting in Singapore.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. HENG Sour expressed appreciation for the South Korean government’s attention to Cambodian migrant workers and its support for vocational training, particularly in the fields of industry and Occupational Safety and Health (OSH). This support is facilitated through the Korea Labour and Employment Service (KLES) and the Employment Permit System (EPS).

H.E. KIM Min Seok responded by acknowledging the appreciation and expressed gratitude for Cambodia’s support during the 13

th ASEAN Plus Three Labour Ministers’ Meeting (ALMM+3) in Singapore. He reaffirmed South Korea’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between the two nations, specifically by improving the mechanisms for accepting Cambodian migrant workers in South Korea.