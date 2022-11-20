Cambodian, Lao and Vietnamese Parliaments Agree to Hold Joint Sittings Every Two Years

The speakers of the Cambodian, Lao and Vietnamese parliaments signed an agreement Sunday to hold joint sittings of the three national assemblies every two years.

Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the Cambodian National Assembly, signed a joint statement on the agreement alongside Lao National Assembly President H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane and Vietnamese National Assembly President H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue.

Several dozen lawmakers from the three countries witnessed the signing — on the eve of the annual gathering of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to be chaired by Samdech Heng Samrin from Monday to Thursday.

Joint sittings of three parliaments are expected to supersede the previous arrangement whereby different parliamentary commissions of the three countries met.

