Cambodian Leaders Extend Condolences over the Loss of Venerable Tep Vong



Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet has expressed his deepest condolences over the passing away of His Holiness Buddhist Supreme Patriarch General Tep Vong, Buddhist Supreme Patriarch of Dhamma Mahanikaya of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

In the condolence message released on his social media this evening, the Premier lauded the sacrifice, both physical and intellectual, of venerable Tep Vong in the cause of Buddhism, society, culture, civilisation, literature, especially for the cause of prosperity in the field of Buddhism.

The passing of venerable Tep Vong is the loss of a rarest resource in Buddhism as he has left many achievements in contribution to the future social development, Samdech Thipadei added.

At the same time, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King and President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, also extended his sadness over the loss of venerable Tep Vong.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen recalled the key contribut

ion of venerable Tep Vong to the revival of Buddhism after the fall of the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime on Jan. 7, 1979, as well as his sacrifice for the Nation, Religion and King.

The two leaders prayed for the soul of venerable Tep Vong to rest in peace.

His Holiness Buddhist Supreme Patriarch General Tep Vong passed away in Phnom Penh this evening, at around 17:40, at the age of 93 years old due to natural causes.

According to an official announcement, the body of Venerable Tep Vong is kept at Ounalom pagoda located in Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh for religious rituals until the cremation ceremony.

The schedule of cremation ceremony will be announced later, the same source said.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse