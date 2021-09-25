Cambodian Leaders Mark 28th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Constitution

Today, Cambodian people and leaders celebrate the 28th anniversary of the proclamation of the Constitution (Sept. 24, 1993-Sept. 24, 2021).

Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Sarin, President of the National Assembly said the Constitution is the supreme law and the foundation of the legal framework for the nation’s development.

Samdech Heng Samrin emphasised that Cambodia must strictly abide by the constitutional monarchy, liberal democracy and pluralism. The Kingdom of Cambodia is an independent, sovereign, peaceful, neutral, non-aligned state.

For the past 28 years, the National Assembly, as a legislative body, has fulfilled its role in accordance with the Constitution and the laws in force, he said, adding that it has fulfilled its core responsibilities on legislation, law enforcement monitoring and people’s representation in improving the living standard of people and the development of the nation.

For his part, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia also shared his comments on his social media on this historical event.

Starting from the Paris Peace Agreement of Oct. 23, 1991 on a joint solution to end the historical Cambodian crisis, on May 23-28 our country held its first elections under the auspices of the United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC). After the election, the national Constitution was also created, he said.

On Sept. 24, 1993, in the Great Hall of Teva Vinichhay in the Royal Palace, late King-Father Norodom Sihanouk signed the Royal Decree promulgating the Constitution of the Kingdom of Cambodia, therefore Sept. 24 is the birthday of the 1993 Constitution, which turns into 28 years old in 2021.

According to the Premier, the Constitution is the supreme law of the Kingdom of Cambodia. All laws and decisions of the state institutions must be strictly constitutionalised. Some of the most important points clearly stated in the Constitution are as follows: “Cambodia must strictly abide by the constitutional monarchy, liberal democracy and pluralism. The Cambodian Constitution stipulates the principle of separation of powers: 1) the legislative, 2) the executive, and 3) the judiciary, and also enshrines the fundamental rights of the people and the rule of law, etc.”

