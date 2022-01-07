Cambodian Leaders Send Congratulatory Messages on 43rd Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day

National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin and Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning expressed their congratulations on the occasion of the 43rd Anniversary of the January 7 Victory Day over the Khmer Rouge regime (Jan. 7, 1979-Jan. 7, 2022).

“This Jan. 7, 2022 marks the 43rd anniversary that Cambodia was liberated from the Democratic Kampuchea, so-called Khmer Rouge genocidal regime led by Pol Pot, which turned Cambodia into a dark killing field for 3 years, 8 months and 20 days. This brutal regime has claimed the lives of millions of innocent people and wreaked havoc on the entire nation,” they wrote on their respective official Facebook pages.

Forty-three (43) years ago, they continued, all Cambodians, including young children, lived under forced labour, no holidays, not enough food, no hospital, no school, and no freedom. But after the nation’s liberation on Jan. 7, 1979 under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party, the people’s full freedoms have been restored and the whole nation has been enjoying peace and development in all fields until today.

At the same time, Cambodia has regained its prestige on the international arena and has been actively contributing to building peace and sustainable development in the region and the world, they added.

“Mat the spirit of this National Liberation Day be in the hearts of all citizens and the symbol of national unity and the great Khmer family forever, under the shadow of eternal peace,” they stressed.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press