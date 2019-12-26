Cambodian Minister of Agriculture Receives Chinese Delegation from Gansu Province

Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries H.E. Veng Sakhon received here yesterday afternoon a visiting Chinese delegation from Gansu province.

According to the ministry's news release, the Chinese delegation was led by Mr. Ma Chengxiang, Vice Chairman of Gansu Academy for Water Conservancy (GAWC).

In the meeting, Mr. Ma Chengxiang briefed H.E. Minister on the progress of the cooperation between the ministry and GAWC and of the drafting process of the memorandum of understanding on technical cooperation and joint research on water resource development and management in Cambodia as well as of solar-powered groundwater pumping pilot project in Thbong Khmum and Prey Veng provinces.

H.E. Veng Sakhon expressed his appreciation to GAWC for its efforts in conducting research and identifying groundwater potential zones. He suggested the pilot project to be launched soon and to be conducted in other targeted provinces such as Takeo, Kampong Cham, and Svay Rieng.

H.E. Minister encouraged GAWC to closely cooperate with the General Department of Agriculture in finding a suitable location for groundwater management and research centre.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press