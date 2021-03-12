Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Announces COVID-19 Vaccination for Expatriate Staffs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia said the Royal Government is starting to vaccinate against COVID-19 expatriate staffs of Foreign Non-Governmental Organisations and their accompanying family members who are currently residing and working in Cambodia.

The vaccination will be no charge and on voluntary basis in accordance with Cambodian COVID-19 Vaccination Plans, it underlined.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation requested all Foreign Non-Governmental Organisations in Cambodia to provide the list of expatriate staffs and their accompanying family members who wish to get vaccination as soon as possible for smooth arrangement.

The list should include name, age (from 18 years old), official position/relationship to the holder of official position, and preferred vaccine (Sinopharm or AstraZeneca), the same source added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press