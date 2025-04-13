Cambodian NA President Advocates for Centrist Approach at World Summit 2025



Seoul: Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference under the theme of Global Crisis and the Future of International Cooperation in Seoul on April 12, Samdech Maha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly, called on the international community to adopt a centrist approach to tackle the complex and interconnected challenges facing the world today.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, she highlighted the urgent need for renewed global cooperation and leadership in response to an increasingly fragmented world marked by rising tensions, geopolitical rivalries, and ideological divides. Samdech Khuon Sudary emphasized the concept of a “polycrisis,” where intersecting economic, environmental, and security challenges demand a coordinated global response.

She noted that while the need for shared leadership is paramount, there is a concerning reduction in cross-border collaboration. To address this, she advocated for rejuvenated global governance rooted in trust-based, re

sults-oriented, and people-centred strategies. Stressing the growing significance of parliamentary diplomacy, Samdech Khuon Sudary pointed to the role of the National Assembly of Cambodia in fostering dialogue for peace and prosperity.

Under the leadership of Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Cambodia hosted the 11th Plenary Session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, she recalled, citing that this event introduced the Universal Peace Charter, a nonbinding initiative for global peace and tolerance, which has garnered worldwide parliamentary support and reinforces Cambodia’s commitment to centrist governance and foreign policy.

Samdech Khuon Sudary underscored that adopting a centrist approach both nationally and internationally can restore trust and enhance cooperation. She urged that foreign policy should be aligned with domestic politics to bridge existing gaps. At the national level, centrism offers a balanced framework, harmonizing globalization with localism and civil rights

with security, thereby promoting inclusive governance.

On the international stage, centrist policies focus on practical solutions and purposeful partnerships that can rebuild trust in international collaboration. Highlighting lessons from history, Samdech Khuon Sudary noted that practical, results-oriented partnerships lead to mutually beneficial outcomes, contributing to global peace, development, and governance. She encouraged leaders to embrace centrist geopolitics and favour pragmatic partnerships over ideological rigidity.

Looking to the future, Samdech Khuon Sudary acknowledged the challenges ahead but stressed the importance of cultivating a trust-based, results-focused international cooperation framework. She called upon the global community to adopt a centrist approach to combat extremism, asserting that by preventing extremism and embracing centrism, nations can forge a cooperative path forward to ensure enduring peace and political stability.