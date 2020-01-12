Cambodian NA President Arrives in Canberra for APPF-28

President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia arrived in Canberra, Australia this afternoon to attend the 28th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-28) to be held from Jan. 13 to 15.

Samdech Heng Samrin was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at the airport by senior representatives of the Parliament of Australia and leaders and officials of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Australia as well as many Cambodian people living in Canberra.

According to the Cambodian NA, APPF-28 will be officially opened on Jan. 13 under the theme "Parliamentary partnership to 2020 and beyond".

As scheduled, as rotating President of the APPF-27, Samdech Heng Samrin will deliver a speech at the official opening ceremony of the APPF-28, and will share his experience in leading and organising the APPF-27 during the Executive Committee Meeting.

Besides the APPF-28, the Cambodia NA president is planning to hold a bilateral talk with his Australian counterpart and meet with parliamentary leaders of friendly countries with a view to strengthening and expanding the ties of friendship and cooperation within the framework of parliamentary diplomacy.

The Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum was created in 1993 on the initiative of former Japanese Prime Minister H.E. Yasuhiro Nakasone with the aim to annually bring together the parliaments in the Asia-Pacific region to resolve the common problems, promote peace and sustainable development in the region and the world.

APPF currently has 27 full member countries, and Cambodia became a member in 1995. The Kingdom hosted the 27th APPF Annual Meeting in January 2019 in the province of Siem Reap.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press