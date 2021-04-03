Cambodian NA President Congratulates New Vietnamese Counterpart

President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin has sent a congratulatory message to H.E. Vương Đình Huệ, newly elected President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

“On behalf of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia and on my own behalf, I would like to express my warmest congratulations to you on your recent election as the President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam of the 14th Legislature,” wrote Samdech Heng Samrin in his message dated April 1.

Samdech Heng Samrin was convinced that under H.E. Vương Đình Huệ’s clear-sighted leadership of the Vietnamese legislature, the longstanding ties friendship, good neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two legislative bodies and countries will further flourish in the years ahead in the mutual interests of the two brotherly neighbouring peoples.

Samdech Heng Samrin also took the opportunity to extend his profound thanks to Viet Nam for the kind donation of 390,000 facemasks to Cambodia to be used to jointly contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which has plagued so many countries around the world.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press