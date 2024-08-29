Cambodian NA President Extends Congratulations on 79th Anniversary of Viet Nam’s National Day



Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia, has sent a congratulatory message to her Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Tran Thanh Man on the occasion of the 79th Anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

In her message dated Aug. 28, Samdech Khuon Sudary spoke highly of the close relationship between Cambodia and Viet Nam, characterised by mutual respect, trust and a commitment to promoting peace and prosperity for the two nations, in the region and beyond.

‘We are committed to maintaining our longstanding ties of friendship, good-neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation and I hope that such ties will continue to grow and strengthen for the mutual benefit of our two peoples,’ she underlined.

The Cambodian NA president concluded her message by wishing H.E. Tran Thanh Man and the Vietnamese people good health and success, along with continued progress, peace and prosperity.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse