Cambodian NA President Extends Congratulations to Her New Korean Counterpart

Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, has extended her warmest congratulations to H.E. Woo Won-shik on his election as the Speaker of the 22nd National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

‘The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Korea are long-term friends and partners who have always enjoyed fruitful cooperation. We are committed to maintaining the longstanding ties of friendship and comprehensive cooperation, aiming to deliver concrete results stemming from the recent conclusion of our strategic partnership agreement between the two countries,’ read the message dated June 7.

‘I look forward to working closely with you and the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea to nurture our deep mutual trust, strengthen our parliamentary cooperation, and realise our people-centred strategic partnership,’ added Samdech Khuon Sudary.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse