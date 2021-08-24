Cambodian NA President Highlights Key Role of Digital Technologies in Boosting Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery

In this current circumstance, science and digital technologies are seen to play a more crucial role in boosting the economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis as well as to foster new economic growth in a sustainable and more resilient manner.

The remarks were made at by President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin at the First Plenary Session of the 42nd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) held this afternoon via videoconference.

Recently, he added, the Royal Government has launched the Cambodia Digital Economy and Social Policy Framework 2021-2035 aiming to build a vibrant digital economy and society to promote digital adoption and revolution. The policy will also contribute to boosting the economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis.

Samdech Heng Samrin called on ASEAN and AIPA Member States to enhance the digitalisation, which is an important and necessary opportunity for the regional economic recovery and social welfare promotion based on the “new normal” way of live.

The 42nd AIPA General Assembly has been being hosted by Brunei Darussalam from Aug. 23 to 25 under the theme “Forging Parliamentary Cooperation in Digital Inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025”.

AIPA Member States include Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press