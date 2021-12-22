Cambodian NA President Speaks Highly of Vietnamese President’s State Visit

Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia, has lauded the state visit of H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in Cambodia.

The state visit will contribute to further fostering the ties of friendship, traditional solidarity and good cooperation in all sectors between both countries, underlined Samdech Heng Samrin in a courtesy meeting with the visiting Vietnamese president at the NA Palace here yesterday afternoon.

The Cambodian NA president added that bilateral cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam continued smoothly despite the COVID-19 pandemic, along with information sharing and mutual support in combating the disease.

H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated historical achievements that Cambodia and Vietnam, both the legislative and executive bodies, have attained. He also spoke highly of the key contribution of Samdech Heng Samrin in boosting the parliamentary cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

After the meeting, both leaders presided over the ground breaking ceremony of the NA’s 12-storey administrative building whose construction is funded by Vietnam’s assistance of US$25 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press