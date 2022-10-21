Cambodian NA President to Attend APPF-30 in Thailand

Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia, will lead a delegation to attend the 30th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-30) to be held from Oct. 26 to 29 in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to a press release of the NA Secretariat issued on Oct. 20, the participation of the Cambodian NA president is made at the invitation of H.E. Chuan Leekpai, President of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Samdech Heng Samrin will give a speech in an official meeting themed “Parliaments and the Post COVID-19 Sustainable Recovery to Promote Democracy, Peace and Security”, said the source.

During the meeting, Samdech Heng Samrin will also hold bilateral meetings with his Thai counterpart H.E. Chuan Leekpai as well as other NA leaders from APPF member countries.

APPF was initiated in 1993 by Former Japanese Prime Minister H.E. Yasuhiro Nakasone to promote the parliament mechanism for peacebuilding; sustainable social, economic, and trade development; and regional and global cooperation.

Cambodia became a full member of APPF in 1995, and there are currently 28 APPF full member countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press