Cambodian NA Supports Cooperation between Cambodian and Korean Governments

The National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia is satisfied and supports the good cooperation between the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Government of the Republic of Korea for the interest, progress and prosperity of the two nations.

The comments were made by Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the Cambodian NA, while receiving newly appointed South Korean Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Dr. Park Jung-Wook at the NA Palace here this morning.

Cambodia and the Republic of Korea established their diplomatic ties in October 1997, and both countries’ leaders share a common vision of promoting the bilateral relations and cooperation to the level of strategic partnership, he recalled.

The Cambodian NA president also expressed his gratitude to the Republic of Korea for its significant contribution to the current peace and development process in Cambodia through the provision of grants and concessional loans, infrastructure development, and cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, tourism, education, culture, health, etc.

Regarding the cooperation in the field of parliamentary diplomacy, Samdech Heng Samrin said that the two parliaments have actively contributed to enhancing the cooperation between the two governments through experience sharing, visit exchange and so on, and supported each other on inter-parliamentary forums, both regionally and globally.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Park Chung-wok thanked Samdech Heng Samrin for the warm welcome and congratulated Cambodia on the progress in all domains.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse