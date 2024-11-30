Cambodian National Assembly Condemns European Parliament’s Misleading Resolution.



phnom penh: The National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia has expressed strong disapproval of the European Parliament’s resolution issued on November 28, 2024, describing it as misleading and biased. The resolution is based on false claims and one-sided reports, according to a statement received by Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) this afternoon.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Spokesperson of the Cambodian National Assembly remarked that the resolution’s allegations unjustly affect Cambodia’s steadfast efforts in promoting and protecting human rights and democratic principles. The European Parliament’s calls for the immediate release of all political prisoners, activists, and journalists are founded on misinformation, the statement asserted. It emphasized that there are no political prisoners in Cambodia, and the notion that authorities are using criminalization to silence civil society is baseless. Legal actions are conducted in compliance with established laws and procedures to maintain public o

rder and accountability, with the rule of law as the cornerstone of democracy.

The statement also highlighted that civic and political spaces in Cambodia are undeniably free and open, evidenced by the registration of over 6,000 civil society organizations (CSOs) and nearly 2,000 traditional and digital media outlets, including critical ones, operating without censorship. Cambodia is making substantial efforts to address challenges facing CSOs and fostering effective Government-CSO partnerships through regular consultative forums and a working group to amend the Law on Association and NGOs at the CSOs’ request.

In the lead-up to the communal and parliamentary elections in 2022 and 2023, civil and political spaces were expanded. Many individuals previously convicted of instigating national insurgency had their political activity bans lifted and participated in forming and joining different political parties for the recent elections. The 2023 general elections saw a high voter turnout of 84.59 percent, with 18

political parties competing. The elections were widely considered free, fair, and credible by numerous local and international observers, including 333 from abroad representing 65 countries.

The statement further noted that by March 2024, 6,317 professional organizations, comprising various trade unions and employers’ associations, were registered, marking a 74.21 percent increase since 2016. This growth reflects a conducive environment for exercising freedom of association under the Law on Trade Union, in line with International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions.

Cambodia is recognized as the first country to implement the ILO’s Better Factories Cambodia Programme, which has set a precedent for similar initiatives globally. The country maintains a high employment rate, with its unemployment rate among the lowest in the region, demonstrating the development of a resilient labor market with improved working conditions.

Cambodia values its relationship with the European Union, founded on shared values an

d mutual respect, and invites European Parliament members to visit and engage with stakeholders on democratic space and labor rights. The National Assembly reaffirms its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights within the rule of law and encourages the European Parliament to reassess its resolution with an objective and balanced approach.