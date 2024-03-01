Cambodian National Assembly President to Pay Official Visit to France Tomorrow



Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei KHOUN Sudary, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia, will lead a high-level delegation to pay an official visit and attend the summit of first female speakers of parliament in France from Mar. 2 to 11, 2024, at the invitation of H.E. Ms. Yaël Braun-Privet, President of French NA.

According to an announcement of General Secretariat of Cambodian NA on Feb. 29, the above-mentioned summit will be attended by 25 female speakers of parliament to further boost proactively parliamentary diplomacy which focuses on women’s and girls’ issues, and promote women’s rights throughout the world in political careers of parliament members, as well as oppose all forms of violence against women, especially promote the leading roles of parliament to enhance gender equality through law proposal and adoption.

The summit has two roundtable forums: (1) equity in education, combating violence against women, and women’s health, and (2) gender equality in political sector and confir

ming of role model of women, said the source.

The Cambodian delegation is scheduled to meet their French counterparts, attend an exhibition dedicated to political rights of women in the world, and hold talks with Presidents of NA from Indonesia, Germany and Belgium, general delegate of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF), Cambodia-France Parliamentary Friendship Group, Social Affairs Committee of French NA, and Secretary General of French NA, it added.

The forthcoming visit of the Cambodian delegation not only contributes to promoting cordial bilateral relations between both countries’ legislative bodies and people, but is also a good opportunity to strengthen Cambodia’s parliamentary diplomatic sector with parliaments around the world, especially in enhancing gender equality and multilateralism principle to maintain peace, social stability and prosperity with sustainability and inclusiveness for the people, the announcement concluded.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse