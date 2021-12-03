Cambodian National Football Team Attends AFF Suzuki Cup 2020

Cambodian national football team on Dec. 2 left the country for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in Singapore.

According to Mr. Phea Sopheaktra, Assistant Coach of the Cambodian national football team, the Cambodian team had trained hard and will get more warm-up led by General Manager Mr. Keisuke Honda before the matches start.

There will be ten football teams and two poles in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to take place from Dec. 5, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.

Pole A includes Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor-Leste; and pole B consists of Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos and Vietnam.

Cambodia will have four matches versus Malaysia on Dec. 6, Indonesia on Dec. 9, Laos on Dec. 15 and Vietnam on Dec. 19.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press