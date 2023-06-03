Cambodian Natural Fisheries Products Authorised for Direct Shipment to China

The Kingdom of Cambodia is now able to directly export 12 types of natural fisheries products such as shrimp, eel, snail, and fish and so on to the Chinese market, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia said on Thursday.

The direct shipment is made possible after the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) approved the registration of KIM CHOU Co., Ltd. Import Export and International Transportation.

Cambodia’s natural fisheries products have completed the final export procedures and are allowed to be shipped to China, the same source underlined.

This is the second Cambodian agricultural product allowed for direct shipment to China in 2023, after pepper.

To date, three Cambodian fruits – banana, mango and longan – can be shipped directly to China.

Cambodia exported more than 2.4 million tonnes of its agricultural products worth US$1.942 million to the Chinese market from 2019 to the first half of 2022.

Cambodian major agricultural products exported to China include fresh banana, milled rice, dried cassava chips, cassava flour, mango jam, rubber latex, fresh mangoes, processed cashew nuts, and cocoa powder.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse