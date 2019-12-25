Cambodian Officials Attend Special Meeting on CLV DTA in Laos

A group of Cambodian senior officials has attended the Special Senior Officials' Meeting on Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area (CLV DTA) held in Salavan province, Laos.

According to the Ministry of Environment's new release, H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Secretary of State for Environment led the ministry's team to take part in this special meeting on Dec. 23-24, 2019.

Besides officials from the Ministry of Environment, the Cambodian delegation included those from the Ministries of Commerce, Interior, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Planning, Agriculture, Economy, Labour, Tourism, the National Bank of Cambodia, and the Council for the Development of Cambodia.

Moreover, representatives from the provincial administrations of Kratie, Stung Treng, Rattanakiri and Mondulkiri were also present at this regional meeting.

The Special Senior Officials' Meeting on CLV DTA reviewed the progress in carrying out the resolutions of the 10th CLV Summit and the 12th CLV Senior Officials' Meeting and discussed the preparation of the 11th CMV Summit to be held in March 2020 in Vientiane, Laos.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press