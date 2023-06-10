Cambodian Oknha Association Officially Launched

The Cambodian Oknha Association (COA) was officially launched in Phnom Penh this evening under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Speaking on the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who is also the association’s Honorary President, welcomed the official launch of COA, thanked the private sector, particularly all Oknha, and encouraged them to continue taking part in the country’s development.

The COA was legally registered with the Ministry of Interior Oct. 25, 2022. It is aimed to maintain and enhance the supremacy of the title of Oknha and join the Royal Government in the country’s socio-economic development, and social and humanitarian activities.

COA is led by a 32-member Board of Directors, with Neak Oknha Ly Yong Phat as the President for a five-year term, while the day-to-day operation is carried out by the General Secretariat headed by Oknha Hun Lak.

The COA’s membership is divided into Founder Members, Active Members and Support Members.

Those who donate money or materials worth US$500,000 or more to the government will be granted the honorific title of Oknha from His Majesty the King at the request of the Royal Government. There are three ranks of Oknha in Cambodia: Oknha, Neak Oknha, and Lok Oknha.

According to Neak Oknha Ly Yong Phat, as of early this year, there are more than 1,000 Neak Oknha and Oknha in Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse