Cambodian Passport Can be Applied at Embassies in Foreign Nations

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, said Cambodian passport can now be applied at the Cambodian embassies in foreign nations, starting with South Korea.

At a get-together with some 18,000 workers and employees in Samrong Torng district, Kampong Speu province this morning, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said the Royal Government of Cambodia is committed to providing better services to the people.

“Cambodian passports now are allowed to be issued abroad, starting by South Korea, to solve the difficulties for the migrant workers there. There is no need for the Cambodian people there to travel to their home country to apply for their passport,” he said.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet took the opportunity to remind the Royal Embassies of Cambodia in foreign nations of two important points: first, be responsible for the country's political and economic relations, and second, protect the interests of the Cambodian nationals in accordance with the constitution, even though they hold another nationality.

“This is the duty of our embassies abroad and this is what the government must do for the public interest,” he said.

Besides, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet affirmed that the letter of criminal record can ben now applied online, but once issued, we need to personally get it at the Ministry of Justice.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse