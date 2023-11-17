Cambodian Peacekeepers Return from UN Missions

Phnom Penh – Ninety Cambodian peacekeepers from the Airport Engineering Force Unit 729 and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit 828 have returned home after successfully completing their missions in Mali under the United Nations. The homecoming ceremony, held at Phnom Penh International Airport, was presided over by H.E. Gen. Sem Sovanny, Director General of the National Centre for Peacekeeping Forces, Mines and ERW Clearance (NPMEC). He praised the troops for their dedication and service in fulfilling UN missions.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Cambodia has been an active participant in UN peacekeeping operations since 2006, deploying a total of 9,205 peacekeepers, including 728 women, to missions in nine countries. These deployments underscore Cambodia’s commitment to international peacekeeping efforts and its growing role in global peace and security initiatives.