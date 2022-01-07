Cambodian Peacekeepers’ Sacrifice Highly Appreciated

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn spoke highly of the sacrifice of the Cambodian blue helmet troops in carrying out their peacekeeping missions under the UN umbrella.

The Cambodian top diplomat expressed his appreciation during an inspection of the construction of 18-floor building of the National Peacekeeping Centre on Jan. 6.

According to H.E. Gen. Sem Sovanny, Director General of the National Centre for Peacekeeping Forces, Mines and ERW Clearance, since 2006 Cambodia has deployed 7,899 peacekeepers, including 528 women for 11 missions in nine countries: Sudan, Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, Lebanon, Mali, Syria, and Yemen.

In 2021 and 2022, almost 800 Cambodian blue helmet troops are fulfilling their missions in South Sudan, Lebanon, Central African Republic, and Mali.

In terms of the number of troops dispatched for the UN peacekeeping missions, Cambodia was ranked 13th out of 122 countries and the second in ASEAN, H.E. Gen. Sem Sovanny added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press