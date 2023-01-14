Cambodian People Congratulate Samdech Techo Hun Sen on 38 Years as PM

Cambodian people across the country have extended their congratulations to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen on the 38th anniversary of his inauguration as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia (Jan. 14, 1985 – Jan. 14, 2023). He was then the youngest Prime Minister in the world.

They also wished the Premier good health in order to continue leading Cambodia to greater prosperity and providing the warmest shade for the entire nation.

Up to now, Samdech Hun Sen is the most respected and supported Prime Minister and maintains his record as the longest-serving Prime Minister in the world.

For the past 38 years, Cambodia has gone through countless great obstacles, but thanks to his smartness and experience, the Kingdom has seen progress in all areas and its image on the international scene has been enhanced.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen was born on Aug. 5, 1952 in Peam Koh Sna commune, Stung Trang district of Kampong Cham province. He became the Minister of Foreign Affairs when he was 27 years old, then two years later, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and at the age of 32 years old, he became the Prime Minister until now.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press