Cambodian People Mark 44th Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day

Cambodian people across the country today commemorated the 44th anniversary of the January 7 Victory Day (1979 – 2023).

In Phnom Penh, a mass meeting was held at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre this morning with the participation of more than 20,000 people.

This national commemoration took place under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister and President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), and Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly and CPP Honorary President.

Today marks the 44th anniversary of the historic victory of the Cambodian people over the genocidal regime of Pol Pot on Jan. 7, 1979, which saved the Khmer nation in time from the most heinous torture and massacre in the history of Cambodia and of humanity, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the occasion.

“We celebrate this anniversary in the spirit of always remembering the heroic combatants of the United Front for National Salvation of Kampuchea, patriots and heroic soldiers of the Vietnamese volunteer army who sacrificed their flesh and blood, and even lives in the fight to overthrow the genocidal regime and to liberate the Cambodian people from the pit of death of this barbaric regime. At the same time, let us all bow down and pay our respects to the souls of the millions of compatriots who lost their lives in the most heinous and unjust acts of genocide, and pray for their souls to rest in peace,” he said.

This year, the January 7 Victory Day is celebrated in a situation where the Kingdom of Cambodia has achieved new great achievements in all fields after a rapid recovery from the Covid-19 crisis and is moving forward with confidence on the path of peace, democracy and development, along with the enhancement of Cambodia’s prestige on the international stage, Samdech Techo Hun Sen added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press