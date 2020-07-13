Cambodian People to Be Compensated with Five-day Holiday in 3rd Week of August

Cambodian people are going to get their Khmer New Year Holiday back in the third week of next month.

The date, from Aug. 17 to 21, 2020, was agreed in principle by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, according to his note on the letter of Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Minister of Economy and Finance and Chairman of Economic and Financial Policy Committee.

The Premier has recently asked relevant ministries and institutions to study the possibility of returning the Khmer New Year holiday to the citizens.

This year’s Khmer New Year holiday was scheduled for April 13-16, but it was postponed in order to contain the COVID-19 spread. At that time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced to compensate the citizens with five-day holiday when the situation gets better.

As of this morning, Cambodia reported 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 84 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian. Most of them are imported cases. Of the total positive cases, 133 or 85,26 percent have recovered successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press