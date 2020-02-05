Cambodian PM Arrives in Beijing for Working Visit

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, landed this afternoon at Beijing Capital International Airport, China, for a working visit, according to his official Facebook page.

The Cambodian Premier's arrival was warmly welcomed by Chinese Foreign Minister H.E. Wang Yi and many other senior Chinese leaders and Cambodian diplomats in China.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen will meet with his Chinese counterpart H.E. Li Keqiang, and pay a courtesy call on Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping this evening.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press