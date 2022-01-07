Cambodian PM Arrives in Nay Pyi Taw and Hands Over Medical Assistance to Myanmar

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, arrived safely in Myanmar for a two-day visit, after departing Phnom Penh International Airport at around 7:30 am this morning.

The Premier and his high-level delegation were welcomed upon their arrival at Nay Pyi Taw International Airport by H.E. U Wunna Maung Lwin, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Myanmar.

Following the arrival, Samdech Techo Hun Sen handed over the medical materials and equipment donated by the Royal Government and people of Cambodia to the Government and people of Myanmar to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance includes 3 million facemasks, 200,000 masks N95, 100,000 goggles, 30,000 PPE, 30,000 face shields, 3,000 safety plastic boots PR, 50 units of ventilator machines, 50 patient monitors+accessories, and 50 units of Oxygen concentrators.

This is the third time that the Royal Government of Cambodia provides medical assistance to contribute to combating COVID-19 in Myanmar.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen is scheduled to stay in Myanmar until Jan. s8, 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press