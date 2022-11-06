Cambodian PM Asks for Apology from All Leaders over Absence of His Spouse

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has asked for apology from the spouses of the leaders who are going to attend the forthcoming ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, over the absence of his spouse, Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen due to her health problem.

“There have been a lot of doubts about my wife’s absence in major events lately and in the upcoming ASEAN meetings,” wrote this morning the Cambodian Premier on his social media network.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen explained the absence of Samdech Kittiprittpundit by a health problem related to her spine, and the doctor has required her not to sit for long.

“I would like to apologise to the spouses of the Heads of State/Government of various countries who will come to Cambodia in the next few days that my wife cannot welcome them because she is in treatment,” he said.

Cambodia is going to host for the third time the ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh from Nov. 8 to 13, 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press