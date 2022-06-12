Cambodian PM Asks SAC to Reconsider Death Sentence

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Chair of ASEAN, has expressed his concern over the death sentences carried out by the State Administrative Council (SAC) of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, asking SAC to reconsider and refrain from them.

The death sentences and reported planned execution of a number anti-SAC individuals have attracted great concern among ASEAN Member States, as well as ASEAN external partners, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen in a message dated June 10 to H.E. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the SAC.

“Cambodia believes that this planned execution, if indeed carried out, will trigger very strong and widespread negative reaction from international community. This will also have a devastating effect on ASEAN and Cambodia's efforts, as the Chair of ASEAN, to support Myanmar to return to normalcy and find a peaceful solution to current crisis through an inclusive process of dialogue, in line with the ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus,” he stressed.

“Therefore, with deep concern and sincere desire to help Myanmar achieve peace and national reconciliation, I would like to earnestly request you and the SAC to reconsider the sentences and refrain from carrying out the death sentences given to those anti-SAC individuals,” the Cambodian Premier added.

“I have no doubt you are very well aware that today our region is at the centre of major powers' geostrategies, while the competition and rivalries among them are escalating,” he said. “In light of this development, a lot of attention is now focused on developments in ASEAN and its credibility and effectiveness as a people-centered regional family. The development in Myanmar is under the spot-light and much observed by people around the globe.”

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also took the opportunity to reiterate the commitment of Cambodia to assist Myanmar's return to normalcy and restore Myanmar full participation in the ASEAN Community building process.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press