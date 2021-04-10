Cambodian PM Asks U.S. Administration to Reconsider its Debts in 1970s

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, today asked the U.S administration under President H.E. Joe Biden to reconsider the debts Cambodia owed to the U.S. in the 1970s and convert them into development assistances.

The Prime Minister recalled that he made the same request to the U.S. at least three times during the H.E. Barack Obama administration.

Cambodia owed some US$278 million with a concessional interest rate of 3 percent to the U.S. under Gen. Lon Nol’s Khmer Republic in the 1970s, and until 2017, it increased to US$505 million.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called on the Russian government to also convert Cambodia’s debts of around US$1.3 billion in the 1980s into development assistance.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press