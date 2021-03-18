Cambodian PM Attends Two Important Events of Bangladesh

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, attended via Videoconference on Mar. 18 the commemoration of the centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth, and the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence.

“I would like to express my congratulations and appreciation to the Government and people of Bangladesh for their remarkable achievements over the past decade through the long-term visionary leadership of H.E. founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and under the wise leadership of H.E. President Abdul Hamid as well as Prime Minister H.E. Ms. Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved high economic growth, social progress and improved people’s living standards. This huge success has enabled Bangladesh to meet the requirements to leave the least developed countries by 2021,” said the Cambodian Prime Minister in his speech.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also highlighted the historical friendship between Cambodia and Bangladesh, starting from the close ties between His Majesty the late King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk and H.E. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during their meeting in the conference of the non-aligned countires in Algeria in 1973.

Cambodia and Bangladesh formally established their diplomatic relations on Feb. 17, 1993, and for the past three decades, the two countries have strived to maintain their good and fruitful relations and cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels on the basis of equality and mutual respect for the benefit of the two nations and peoples, he said.

At the same time, the Cambodian Premier took note of the high-level visit exchange between both countries and recalled his official visit to Bangladesh in June 2014 and that of H.E. Ms. Sheikh Hasina to Cambodia in December 2017, during which many documents were signed to boost the bilateral economic, trade, investment and technological cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to name a main street in Phnom Penh and in Dhaka after the names of His Majesty the late King-Father of Cambodia and the Founding Father of Bangladesh to emphasise the deepest respect and love for the two great statesmen, added Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

