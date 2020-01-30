Cambodian PM: Ban of China Flights to Destroy Cambodian Economy

The measure of banning flights from China will destroy the Kingdom's economy and affect the good relationship between the two countries.

The remarks were made here this morning by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in response to the proposition to ban China flights due to the excessive fear of the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

According to the Cambodian Premier, it is not necessary to prohibit China flights as China already did on its side.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also believed in the high responsibility of the Chinese government on its own people and on other countries.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister took the opportunity to appreciate H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, for his quick response to prevent the spread of 2019-nCoV by installing thermal scanners at the three international airports of Cambodia as well as at the international border gates with neighbouring countries.

Cambodia has so far detected only a case of 2019-nCoV, since its outbreak in China in December last year. The first case was confirmed on Jan. 27 on a Chinese tourist, Mr. Jia Jianhua, 60, who flew from Wuhan city to Preah Sihanouk coastal province on Jan. 23.

According to Dr. Ly Sovann, a Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Jia Jianhua's health is now in a good condition, anyway he is still under quarantine.

