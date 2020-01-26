Cambodian PM Calls for Joint Efforts to Prevent the Spread of coronavirus

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed to his compatriots to take part in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The deadly virus, which has been spreading in China, has now arrived the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Nepal, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, said the Premier in a Facebook post this afternoon.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, no coronavirus case has been detected in Cambodia so far. The Ministry of Health has already installed thermal scanners 24 hours a day to scan all inbound passengers.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also called on all Cambodians to pay high attention, especially while travelling abroad mainly to coronavirus-affected countries. For any suspicious case, he added, please contact the nearest medical doctor or go to hospital or call 115 immediately.

Cambodian health officers have been closely monitoring the deadly coronavirus outbreak as China moves to quarantine virus epicentre.

Thermal scanners have been installed at the three international airports (Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville) and the international border gates with Vietnam and Thailand.

The Ministry of Health has also prepared a special room for any suspected patient of coronavirus at some main hospitals.

H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health reminded the people to pay high attention to this deadly virus outbreak.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

On Dec. 31 2019, the WHO China Country Office was informed of cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology (unknown cause) detected in Wuhan city, Hubei province of China. A novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was identified as the causative virus by Chinese authorities on Jan. 7.

On Jan. 10, WHO published a range of interim guidance for all countries on how they can prepare for this virus, including how to monitor for sick people, test samples, treat patients, control infection in health centres, maintain the right supplies, and communicate with the public about this new virus.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press