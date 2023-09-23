Cambodian PM Committed to Working with UN on Current Global Context

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, expressed his commitment to working with all UN member states on the current global context.

Speaking at the General Debate of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly held at the UN headquarters in New York in the afternoon of Sept. 22 (New York time) or in the morning of Sept. 23 (Phnom Penh time), Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said this event is timely and very relevant to the current global context — “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all”.

“I am committed to working closely with all Member States — under this august body of the UN — to realise our shared aspirations,” he said.

The Cambodian Premier said despite many challenges and instability, all can build a better world for all by working together towards our common goals — with reinforced mutual trust and global solidarity.

“Cambodia fully supports the adoption of the SDG Summit Political Declaration and the Draft Decision of the Summit of the Future. These documents will help keep the SDGs on track and ensure their achievement by 2030,” he underlined.

At this event, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet also expressed his congratulation to H.E. Dennis Francis on his election as President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse