Cambodian PM Concludes Visit in Japan

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, wrapped up this morning his visit in Kumamoto city, Japan where he attended the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit.

The Premier was seen off at Aso Kumamoto Airport in Kumamoto city by H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Tuy Ry, Cambodian Ambassador to Japan, Kumamoto governor and many other senior officials.

At the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit which officially kicked off on April 23 under the chairmanship of H.E. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasis the importance of water and its related issues as well as the crucial need to work together to manage this vital resource sustainably.

The Premier underlined that for Cambodia, water is considered as “White Gold” – a driving force for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic progress and development. He also expressed Cambodia’s continued commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders, under both regional and international mechanisms, to strengthening and promoting more effective governance and management of water resource and the River basin, towards achieving “Water for Sustainable Development” objective.

On the sidelines of the summit, Samdech Techo Hun Sen held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart H.E. KISHIDA Fumio, during which they agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship between Cambodia and Japan, from strategic partnership to comprehensive strategic partnership. Following the bilateral meeting, the two Premiers witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation between H.E. Lim Kean Hor, Cambodian Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology and H.E. Tetsuo Saitō, Japanese Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Moreover, Samdech Techo Prime Minister met with his Lao counterpart H.E. Phankham Viphavanh. Both leaders were committed to further fostering the bilateral ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen received courtesy calls from Mr. Kanda Yugo, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Corporation Phnom Penh Liaison Office and President of Japanese Business Association in Cambodia, and H.E. Ikuo Kabashima, Governor of Kumamoto Prefecture and representatives of eight Japanese companies investing in Cambodia.

The Cambodian high-level delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen is expected to arrive at Phnom Penh International Airport this afternoon, at around 13:10, according to TVK Special Correspondent.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press