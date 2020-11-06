Cambodian PM Confirms His Absence at 37th ASEAN Virtual Summit

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has confirmed that he will not be able to attend the 37th ASEAN virtual Summit to be held in mid-November.

In a voice message on Nov. 6, the Premier explained that even though the upcoming summit is held via videoconference, it will pose a high risk to the journalists and officials attending the event.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen thus asked for apology from his ASEAN counterparts and partners, adding that H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance will represent him in the summit as H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has also been quarantining.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen is currently under 14-day quarantine despite his negative test result, after meeting with infected Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary H.E. Péter Szijjártó during his official visit in the Kingdom on Nov. 3, 2020.

H.E. Péter Szijjártó has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangkok a day after he concluded his visit in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press