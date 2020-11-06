Cambodian PM Confirms His Normal Life and Duties

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has confirmed his normal life and duties during the first more than 30 hours of his self-quarantine, according to his message shared on his official Facebook page.

“Nothing strange in my body at all. I’ve eaten and slept well. I’ve checked reports and made decision on ministries-institutions’ requests as before,” underlined the Premier, joking that the difference is that he and his wife sleep separately and cannot touch each other as when they were young.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen added that even though he, his wife and other related people were tested negative for COVID-19, they have to be tested three more times, and the final one will be on Nov. 18, 2020.

According to the Prime Minister, if the upcoming three tests also show negative result, they will be able to end their self-quarantine on Nov. 19 or 20.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen attributed the success in preventing community transmission in Cambodia in the past more than 10 months mainly to quarantine measure guided by the Ministry of Health and the obedience of the quarantined individuals.

Besides the Premier and his spouse, some other 840 people were tested negative for COVID-19 after having direct and indirect contact with the infected Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade who visited Cambodia on Nov. 3.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press