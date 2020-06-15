Cambodian PM Congratulates 58th Anniversary of ICJ’s Judgment Concerning Preah Vihear Temple Case

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his congratulations over the 58th anniversary of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s judgment of June 15, 1962 in the case concerning the Temple of Preah Vihear.

Today, June 15, 2020 marks the 58th year that the ICJ in The Hague, Netherlands, rules that the Temple of Preah Vihear belongs to Cambodia, said the Premier on his official Facebook page this afternoon.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also recalled the royal crusade led by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, Preah Borom Rattanak Kaudh, to claim the ownership of the Khmer sacred 11th-century Preah Vihear Temple.

The ICJ’s Judgment of 1962 ruled that the Temple of Preah Vihear is situated in territory under the sovereignty of Cambodia. The Court found that Thailand is under obligation to withdraw any military or police forces, or other guards or keepers, stationed by her at the Temple, or in its vicinity on Cambodian territory. Thailand is under an obligation to restore to Cambodia any objects of the kind specified in the Cambodia’s fifth submission which may, since the date of the occupation of the Temple by Thailand in 1954, have been removed from the Temple or the Temple area by the Thai authority.

Preah Vihear Temple was listed as a World Heritage Site on July 7, 2008 during the 32nd session of the World Heritage Committee held in Quebec, Canada. Dedicated to Shiva, the temple is located in Sa-em commune, Chorm Ksan district, Preah Vihear province on the edge of a plateau that dominates the plain of Cambodia. Composed of a series of sanctuaries linked by a system of pavements and staircases over an 800 metre long axis, the site is exceptional for the quality of its architecture, which is adapted to the natural environment and the religious function of the temple, as well as for the exceptional quality of its carved stone ornamentation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press