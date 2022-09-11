Cambodian PM: Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a Great Loss to the World

AKP Phnom Penh, The demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II not only causes a great loss to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Commonwealth, but also to the world at large.

The comments were made by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in his condolence message dated today to The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland London.

"It is with profound grief to have learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on the 08th of September 2022 in the Balmoral Castle, Scotland," he said.

"Her Majesty Elizabeth II, who has emerged as a beloved public figure through her reign, discipline and inspiration, will forever be remembered in the heart of all the British people and many others around the world," he added.

"In this moment of deep sorrow, please allow me to extend my deepest sorrow, sympathy and condolences on behalf of the Royal Government and the People of Cambodia to Your Honorable and especially through you to the bereaved families of the Royal Households for this immense loss. May her soul rests in peace," the Cambodian Premier concluded.

