Cambodian PM Departs for Official Visit to the Philippines



Phnom Penh: A high-level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet left here this morning for a two-day official visit to the Republic of the Philippines, at the invitation of H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines. Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister and First Lady Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony Hun Manet are accompanied by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, other ministers, key government officials, and business representatives from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, during his two-day (Feb. 10-11) stay in the Philippines, Samdech Thipadei will hold bilateral talks with H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to discuss various aspects of bilateral, regional, and international cooperation. After the meeting, the two leaders will preside over the exchange of a number of signed documents on bilateral cooperation.

Moreover, Samdech Thipadei Prime

Minister will have separate meetings with H.E. Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero, President of the Senate, and H.E. Ferdinand Martin Gomez Romualdez, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of the Philippines. Samdech Thipadei will also grace the Cambodia-Philippines Business Forum with his opening address and meet with the Philippine companies.

The upcoming visit of Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister will give new momentum to strengthening and expanding the existing good ties and cooperation between the two countries.