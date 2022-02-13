Cambodian PM Emphasises Importance of International Community’s Collaboration to Bring the Two Koreas Together

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has laid stress on the necessity of international community’s collaboration to bring the two Koreas together.

“[…], the responsibility falls upon the international community to work together to get the two Koreas out of the remnant of the Cold War. We all know that a divided Korean Peninsula is the legacy of the Cold War and Koreans are the victims of great power politics. Unfortunately, great powers selfishly use the Korean Peninsula as their buffer zone in their power competition and projection,” the Cambodian Premier said in his keynote address at the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) Global Assembly and the One Million Rally for Peace on the Korean Peninsula, at the World Summit 2022, held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea this morning.

Peace and security in the Asia Pacific region and the world at large cannot be decoupled from the peace and security in the Korean Peninsula and vice versa, for the mere reason that the world is so interconnected and intertwined, he continued, adding, “We need to acknowledge that mutual prosperity and greater interdependence are the foundations of peace and security and that our socio-economic lifelines are bound to co-exist through this all-inclusive and open international order, which embraces the two Koreas.”

“Geographically speaking, the Korean Peninsula is a key gateway to Asia, not just in terms of great civilisation but also in terms of economic opportunities. Rather than viewed it as merely a ‘buffer zone’ in great power politics, it should be appreciated as a bridge of trust and a land of opportunities for all. The Korean people are innovative, dynamic, hard working and they can contribute greatly to the world’s economy. Once peace prevails, all these potentials are there for the region and the world to grasp,” he underlined.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Prime Minister shared some key insights. First, he said, overcoming seventy years of animosity and distrust will require many years of negotiations and confidence-building measures, and of course a gradual reconciliation process. Similarly, the denuclearisation process will have to unfold in phases. Strategic patience, therefore, is of utmost importance.

Second, he stressed, pressure alone would not effectively address the deeply rooted causes of conflict, nor would it resolve decades long of complex issues. A robust and comprehensive diplomatic engagement is a prerequisite. A positive engagement with Pyongyang would reduce the risk of further isolation, which in turn lead to a de-escalation of the vicious cycle of military tensions and ultimately a toning down of its nuclear ambitions.

Third, building the trust momentum necessitates constant pragmatic engagement from the peace negotiators, who should focus on targeting low-hanging-fruit efforts that are less controversial, less sensitive, and more practical, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press