Cambodian PM Emphasises the Importance of ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has laid stressed on the significance of ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision, at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia this afternoon.

According to the National Television of Cambodia (TVK)’s special report, at the special meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other ASEAN leaders focused their discussions on three main topics, including the initiatives on COVID-19 response and socio-economic recovery efforts, ASEAN external relations, international and regional developments of common interests and concern.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly appreciated the progress in preparing a roadmap for the elaboration of the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision while ASEAN has been implementing the Community Vision 2025 amid the COVID-19 spread.

Regarding peace, security and prosperity in the region, Samdech Techo Prime Minister stated that maintaining unity is very crucial to continue strengthening the central role of ASEAN, otherwise the ASEAN Community building will not be able to move forward.

The ASEAN Premier said ASEAN must strive to boost cooperation with external partners in order to successfully implement the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework.

ASEAN should enhance and expand relations with external partners, as it is important for promoting the ASEAN processes in both political and security, as well as socio-economic development in the region, in particular the detailed evaluation of all proposals for upgrading and building relations with ASEAN, including from China, Australia and the United Kingdom.

As scheduled, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will return home after the meeting this evening.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press