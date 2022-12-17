Cambodian PM Encourages Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh City to Strengthen Tourism Cooperation

AKP Phnom Penh, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has encouraged Phnom Penh capital city of Cambodia and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam to pay attention to tourism cooperation.

The Premier made the encouragement while receiving a courtesy visit here at the Peace Palace this afternoon from H.E. Nguyen Van Then, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Personal Assistant to Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

H.E. Nguyen Van Then briefed the Prime Minister on the cooperation between the two cities, mainly in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and in the areas of tourism, infrastructure and people-to-people as well as youth-to-youth connectivity.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his support to the cooperation between Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh City and recommended both sides to focus on land, waterway and air tourism as well as on the promotion of trade volume between the two neighbouring countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press