Cambodian PM Extends Condolences to a Japanese National in Cambodia

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia has sent a condolence message to Mrs. Michiko Kanzaki, the wife of Mr. Koji Kanzaki, a Japanese citizen in Cambodia who passed away yesterday.

“My wife and I are very saddened and shocked to learn of the loss of your beloved husband, Mr. Koji Kanzaki. We would like to express our deepest condolences to you and your family on this immense loss. May his soul rests in peace,” wrote the Premier in his condolence message.

“Mr. Koji Kanzaki has been a true friend of Cambodia. He dedicated 38 years of his life to promote ties between Japan and Cambodia and to the construction of schools, hospitals, and physical infrastructures in Cambodia,” he recalled.

“Even in his last days, he remained dedicated to the noble cause. During the courtesy call on me on 1st February 2022, he proposed to donate land to build a PKO park and offered his expertise on flood prevention in Cambodia,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press